State Fire Marshal investigating fatal Church Point fire

State Fire Marshal deputies continue to investigate a mobile home fire in Church Point that claimed the life of a child and injured her parents and a sibling.

Church Point firefighters responded to the fire around 10 a.m. on Sunday. The home was located in the 100 block of Saint Zeno Drive.

Firefighters found a father, mother and eight-year-old boy outside the home with the father trying to rescue another child still inside.

Unfortunately, the body of a little girl was later found in the home’s living room.

While official identification and cause of death are pending with the parish Coroner’s Office, at this time, the victim is believed to be a 4-year-old resident of the home who had an upcoming birthday, officials say.

Following an assessment of the scene and conducting witness statements, deputies have determined the fire began in the center of the home which was the living room area. While the investigation into the exact cause of the fire continues, deputies have been unable to rule out the possibility of an electrical malfunction or improper use of smoking materials as potential contributing factors.

While many fire hazards can lead to tragedy in our homes, one of the most common fatal home fire causes, electrical malfunction, can be avoided by having a licensed electrician inspect and repair any concerning electrical activity. In addition, the SFM recommends teaching children that smoking materials, like lighters, are not toys and to keep those objects out of the reach of children.

Lastly, deputies were unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home. The SFM wants to stress to all Louisiana residents that smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency. If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operation Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit our website at lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.