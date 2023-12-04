Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishAcadia Parish

Actions

Pedestrian killed in crash on Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish

Louisiana State Police
Colton Vickers
Louisiana State Police
Posted at 10:33 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 11:35:44-05

Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a report of a pedestrian hit in the westbound lane of I-10 west of Crowley near mile marker 79 on December 4, shortly after 3:00 a.m.

The pedestrian has been identified as 44-year-old David Valladares of San Benito, Texas.

Troopers said the investigation revealed two occupants of a westbound vehicle became involved in a physical altercation. Once the driver stopped the vehicle on the shoulder, the rear passenger, Valladares, and the driver exited the vehicle, and a second altercation ensued. At some point during the second altercation, Valladares was struck by a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am while in the middle of the right westbound travel lane. After impact, Valladares was struck a second time by a 2006 Peterbilt dump truck.

Valladares was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. The drivers of the Pontiac and the Peterbilt both submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol present and displayed no signs of impairment.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.