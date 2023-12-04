Pedestrian killed in crash on Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish

Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a report of a pedestrian hit in the westbound lane of I-10 west of Crowley near mile marker 79 on December 4, shortly after 3:00 a.m.

The pedestrian has been identified as 44-year-old David Valladares of San Benito, Texas.

Troopers said the investigation revealed two occupants of a westbound vehicle became involved in a physical altercation. Once the driver stopped the vehicle on the shoulder, the rear passenger, Valladares, and the driver exited the vehicle, and a second altercation ensued. At some point during the second altercation, Valladares was struck by a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am while in the middle of the right westbound travel lane. After impact, Valladares was struck a second time by a 2006 Peterbilt dump truck.

Valladares was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. The drivers of the Pontiac and the Peterbilt both submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol present and displayed no signs of impairment.

This crash remains under investigation.