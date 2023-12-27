Jennings man dies in Tuesday morning crash

A Jennings man died Tuesday morning in a crash on La. 91, State Police say.

Thomas Harelson, 67, was driving north on La. 91 in Acadia Parish when he crossed the center line in a curve, troopers say. He hit a southbound SUV head-on.

Harelson wasn't wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV also wasn't wearing a seat belt, and was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries, troopers say.

Impairment is unknown, and toxicology results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

"Far too often, Troopers witness the devastating effects of a crash where the driver fails to utilize a seat belt. Seat belts, when worn properly, greatly increase the chances of surviving a crash. The seat belt works in many ways by crossing the strong bones of the body and spreading out the forces, allowing the body to slow down in the crash. Seat belts prevent ejection and protect the neck and spine, as well as other vital organs. Taking three seconds to secure your seat belt can save others a lifetime of missing you. Please buckle up, every ride, every time," troopers say.

Troop I has investigated 56 fatal crashes resulting in 61 deaths in 2023.