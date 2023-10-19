Iota man dies in Wednesday evening crash

An Iota man died after a two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening in Acadia Parish.

Michael Myers, 75, died in the 5 p.m. crash on La. 13 near Ellis Road, troopers say.

Myers was driving a car north on the highway and began to make a left turn onto Ellis Road. Several vehicles had stopped behind him while he made the turn, and one of them, a pick-up truck, began to pass all of those vehicles and hit Myers' car.

Both vehicles traveled off the road and hit a utility pole. Despite being properly restrained, Myers suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the pick-up submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol in his system and he displayed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, troopers say.