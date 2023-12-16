Interstate crash claims life of Lafayette man

A Friday morning crash left a Lafayette man dead, State Police say.

Christopher Baker, 45, was the passenger in a car that was traveling east on Interstate 10 near La. 35 in Acadia Parish, troopers say.

There was an 18-wheeler parked on the shoulder of the highway, and the car Baker was riding in traveled off the road and hit the rear end of the rig.

The driver suffered minor injuries. Baker was riding in the front seat and wasn't wearing his seat belt. He died at the scene, troopers say. The driver of the rig wasn't injured.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from the driver of the car and is awaiting analysis. The driver of the International was determined not to be impaired and voluntarily submitted to a breath sample, which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation, with charges pending.

Troopers say: Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself while driving or riding in a vehicle. It can reduce the risk of serious injury or death in the event of a crash, and it takes only seconds to do. Always remember to buckle up before starting your journey, no matter how short the trip may be.

Troop I has investigated 52 fatal crashes resulting in 57 fatalities in 2023.