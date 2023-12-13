Girl shot, teen under arrest in Crowley shooting

A 12-year-old girl is listed in stable condition after being shot in Tuesday night.

Crowley Police say the girl was in her home in the 1000 block of West Fourth Street when multiple gunmen fired rounds into the house. She was wounded, and is listed in stable condition, police say.

Multiple casings were picked up at the scene, and after following evidence Crowley Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in the shooting. He was booked with three counts attempted second-degree murder.

Detectives are working leads and more arrests are expected. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Acadia Crime Stoppers at (337) 789-8477