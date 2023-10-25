Crowley woman booked in two cases

Crowley Police have arrested a local woman in connection with two different cases this weekend.

Quintoya Meaux, 21, was booked with aggravated battery, three counts criminal conspiracy and negligent homicide.

Crowley Police accused Meaux in connection with an overdose death. In that case, she's accused of holding a camera to make a video, and encouraging the person she was filming to overdose on a lethal amount of narotics, police say. That person died, police say. That's the case that gave rise to the negligent homicide charge.

In another case, Crowley Police allege that Meaux was involved in a first-degree homicide that happened in March 2022. Those are the conspiracy counts, police say.

