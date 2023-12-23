Ceremony set in canonization process for Charlene, "Little Cajun Saint"

Next month, Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette will lead a ceremony to officially close the diocesan phase of the process for the Cause for Canonization of the Servant of God Charlene Marie Richard, the Diocese of Lafayette has announced.

According to a post by the Diocese, all are invited to this ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at St. Edward Church in Richard. January 13 marks Charlene’s 77th birthday.

"Charlene Richard was born on January 13, 1947. After being diagnosed with acute lymphatic leukemia, she died on August 11, 1959, at the age of 12. During her last days on earth at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, Charlene would offer her prayers and suffering to God each day for different people with miraculous results. Since that day, people have come from all over the world to pray at her tomb in Richard with many who have testified to her extraordinary intercession," the post states.

Everyone who supports her cause is asked to attend.

"At this unrepeatable ceremony, your prayers will accompany Bishop Deshotel as he closes and blesses the work here in Acadiana in order for her case to be sent to the Vatican. Officials will state under oath that they have honestly and diligently completed their investigation and that now the case is ready for the next stage, for Vatican officials to begin their work," the post states. "Your presence at this ceremony demonstrates to Pope Francis your belief that Charlene’s prayers are powerful to so many people in need of help."

The investigation has resulted in a cache of information about Charlene.

"The more than one thousand pages of documents prepared carefully by expert volunteers are now an official record of how Charlene (a pre-teenager, daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, athlete, cancer patient, hero…) lived a heroic life of Faith, Hope, Love, Prudence, Justice, Temperance, and Fortitude. With our love and prayers, the pages of this investigation will be entrusted that day to the Official Currier, Father Korey LaVergne, Pastor of Charlene’s home parish of St. Edward in Richard, and begins the long journey to the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints directly across from Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome," the post states.

The diocese is asking the faithful to attend, to show the Vatican her impact on our area.

"Your presence on January 13 is a plea to Pope Francis to tell the world what so many of us already believe that Charlene Richard is a powerful Saint needed by the world in our day and times as a sign of hope that God loves us and helps us through heavenly witnesses (Rev. 8:4)," the post states.

The bigger the crowd, the better, the post states. Shuttles will be available to help folks get to Charlene's tomb at the ceremony. The address is 1463 Charlene Highway, Church Point.

"It will be a short ceremony, but bring a folding chair if you need one. Bring an umbrella, but pray for a sunny day. Souvenir prayer cards will be available. Special space for the handicapped, dignitaries, clergy, Charlene’s family, and officials. Bishops and clergy will again bless Charlene’s tomb on this momentous day which has been awaited for over 50 years," the post states.

