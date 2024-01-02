APSO: Eunice man, 71, arrested for attempted murder

EUNICE, La. — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 71-year-old Eunice man in connection with a shooting incident.

On December 29, 2023, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Rue Dauphine in northern Acadia Parish, in reference to a domestic issue between a husband and wife.

The investigation revealed that, during the altercation, the female victim removed herself and entered a room for separation from the incident. The suspect then fired a single shot through the door, narrowly missing the female, authorities say.

Deputies arrested Stephen Dischler, 71, of Eunice. Dischler was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for one count of Domestic Abuse - Aggravated Assault and one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Dischler remains in the Acadia Parish Jail pending a Gwen’s Law Hearing, officials report.