Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishAcadia Parish

Actions

Acadia Parish baby dies of meth intoxication; mom booked

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Wednesday
Acadia Police Jury
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Wednesday
Posted at 1:38 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 14:49:46-04

An Acadia Parish woman has been booked with negligent homicide after tests showed her baby died of acute methamphetamine intoxication, sheriff's deputies say.

The investigation began back in August, when Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to a home on Coon Richard Road near Morse. They found an unresponsive infant; emergency personnel tried to revive the child, and she was transferred to an area hospital. The baby died at the hospital, deputies say.

This week, the autopsy and toxicology report showed that the baby died of acute methamphetamine intoxication. Deputies got a search warrant for the home and found drug paraphernalia, they say.

Their investigation determined that the mother allegedly was using meth prior to and until the baby died, deputies say.

Autumn Navarre, 27, of Morse was arrested and charged with one count of Negligent Homicide in the death of her child. She was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail. Bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.