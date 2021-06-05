ACA celebrates Louisiana Crossroads' 20th Anniversary season

The Acadiana Center for the Arts is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its 'Louisiana Crossroads' season.

A performance was held Friday night called 'Homecoming' to celebrate the milestone. The 'Crossroads' series has featured Louisiana's most compelling artists for 20 years and 136 performances.

Organizers say a large cast of special guest artists all contributed to make the evening special, including Kelli Jones, Corey Ledet, Beau Thomas, and many more.

"Tonight represents the twentieth anniversary of Louisiana Crossroads, so it is a very momentous occasion, and again [we're] just really excited that so many people are out here to enjoy the presentation," said Mary Guidry, senior vice president at Iberia Bank.

Friday's performance also served as the introduction for several new members of the Louisiana Crossroads House Band, which will grow and develop as a new part of the 'Crossroads' traditions.

For more information, visit the Acadiana Center for the Arts website here.

