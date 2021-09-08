Abbeville native, Swamp Pop legend Warren Storm dies

Abbeville native and swamp pop legend Warren Storm has died, fellow artists have confirmed on Facebook.

Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition shared the news in a post Tuesday, simply saying, "RIP Warren Storm." Juba Norman also made a post, reading, "I had the pleasure of performing a few times with Louisiana Music Hall of Fame Legend and The Godfather of Swamp Pop, Warren Storm. I just found out and regret to say that Warren has passed away. He was an amazing, talented musician who achieved legendary status. He influenced the Beatles and performed regularly with Robert Plant. He will be missed...please pray for his family."

Storm graduated from Abbeville High School and soon after signed a singing contract; he also was a drummer, fiddler, and accordion player.

He formed a group called The Wanderers and created records such as "The Prisoner's Song" and "Mama, Mama, Mama." Storm was inducted into both Louisiana's and Texas' Music Hall of Fame.

Read more about Storm here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel