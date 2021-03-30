AAHSD announces clinic re-openings with restrictions

The Acadiana Area Human Services District (AAHSD) will be reopening all five clinics in Acadiana starting Monday, April 5, 2021, with restrictions in accordance with CDC guidelines, in an effort to maximize safety for all visitors and employees and to continue to provide quality care to residents.

The clinics closed last March after Governor John Bel Edwards issued a Stay at Home Order due to COVID-19.

All AAHSD clinics (Tyler Behavioral Health Clinic, Developmental Disabilities service, Crowley Behavioral Health Clinic, New Iberia Behavioral Health Clinic, Opelousas Behavioral Health Clinic, and Ville Platte Behavioral Health Clinic) will be open for clients who wish to receive services in person. Temperature checks will be required for all visitors and masks must be worn (covering the mouth and nose) while in the building.

All appointments must be made by phone; no non-emergency walk-ins will be accepted at this time. The HIPAA compliant telehealth system that has been used for the last year will continue to be available for clients as requested and appropriate; however, all first time appointments must be in person.

Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy will continue to provide curbside pick-up services. Please call 337-326-5710 for more information.

To make an appointment or to get more information about services, please call any of the numbers below. All clinics are open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

o Tyler Behavioral Health Clinic (Lafayette): 337-262-4100

o Crowley Behavioral Health Clinic: 337-788-7511

o New Iberia Behavioral Health Clinic: 337-373-0002

o Opelousas Behavioral Health Clinic: 337-948-0226

o Ville Platte Behavioral Health Clinic: 337-363-5525

o Developmental Disabilities Office: 337-262-5610

For after hours, please call 1-877-655-8241. The 'Keep Calm During COVID-19' phone line is also still available. It allows all state residents to speak to trained and compassionate counselors 24 hours a day. The number is 1-866-310-7977.

For additional information regarding Acadiana Area Human Services District or any of its programs/services, please contact the administrative office at 337-262-4190. For additional information visit www.aahsd.org or www.facebook.com/AAHSD.

