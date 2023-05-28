95 Louisiana churches receive approval to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

On Saturday, March 27, delegates of the Louisiana Annual Conference gathered at First United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge for a special called session of the Louisiana Annual Conference.

The session was called "for the sole purpose of voting on the Louisiana Conference Board of Trustees recommendations for the churches disaffiliating per paragraph 2553."

Sexuality is one of many issues that led to the disaffiliations. That includes the topic of same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy.

In total, 95 churches were approved by the Annual Conference for disaffiliation. Below is the list of the churches approved for disaffiliation, through the work of the March 27 called session.

Here's a list of the Acadiana Churches:

United Methodist Church of the Covenant (Lafayette)

Faith Community United Methodist Church

Broussard Krotz Springs United Methodist Church

Melville United Methodist Church

Methodist Church of Gueydan, Inc.

Pecan Island Methodist Church

Palmetto United Methodist Church

Roanoke United Methodist Church