337, 504 area codes move to 10-digit dialing this weekend

The Acadiana and New Orleans areas are transitioning to ten-digit dialing for all calls, including local ones, starting this Sunday, October 24.

A total of 82 area codes in 35 states and one U.S. territory will be making the change, as they currently use 988 as their local exchange, or the first three numbers in a seven-digit phone number, and allow seven-digit dialing.

The change will allow for a quick way to dial the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - using only 988 to connect callers to the lifeline, similar to using 911 for emergencies and 311 for local government services.

Residents with the area codes 337 and 504 must begin dialing ten digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls with only seven digits may not connect, and you must dial again using the area code plus phone number.

