25 Louisiana McDonald's raise starting wages to $10

25 Louisiana McDonald's restaurants have increased their starting pay.

Patel McDonald’s, owner of 25 McDonald’s restaurants across Louisiana is looking to hire more than 1,000 employees. They say that raising wages will help them stay competitive as more businesses reopen following COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

The 25 Patel family McDonald’s have increased their starting pay to $10 an hour.

According to a release, along with the increase comes additional benefits offered in an attempt to encourage reentry into the workforce.

“We are so excited to welcome our customers back to the McDonald’s dining experience they know and love,” said Ricky Patel, owner/operator at Patel McDonald’s. “We always aim to create a “people first” atmosphere where we work with you to achieve your educational and career goals. We’re looking forward to welcoming new team members to our McFamily!”

Interested applicants can visit www.patelmcdonalds.com to learn more

