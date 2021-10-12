19 teams from across La, Tx participating in boudin cook-off

19 teams from across Louisiana and Texas will participate in the 14th annual Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Fest this weekend in Lafayette.

You can expect to sample delicious food from Acadian Slice Pies, Boudin by Jamison, Chop's Specialty Meats, T-Jim's Grocery, Youngest Boudin, and many more.

"It's an unbelievable line-up of culinary masters," says Robert Carriker, the event coordinator since 2007. "It's been a tough year and a half. Lots of businesses still face employment and supply issues, but we are thrilled to have such a remarkable group of cooks."

Scheduled for Saturday, October 16 at Parc International, the event is open to the public to sample all kinds of boudin and bacon creations. Proceeds benefit Love of People's Blue Monday Mission, which supports local musicians in times of crisis.

This year, the festival will even include a healthy option, an "amazing" broccoli and bacon salad, says Carriker. At the end of the day, one champion will be crowned "Best Boudin in Louisiana."

The day's other events include a boudin ball eating contest and a boudin and bacon eating contest, along with live music from The Babineaux Sisters, Major Handy, and the Blue Monday All-Stars.

A full schedule of events and more information can be found at boudinicookoff.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel