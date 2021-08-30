16th JDC offices in Iberia, St. Martin to open Tuesday

Some 16th Judicial District Court offices will reopen following closures due to Hurricane Ida.

Iberia and St. Martin (Court Offices, Court and Clerk of Court) will be open on Tuesday, August 31.

St. Mary (Court Offices, Court and Clerk of Court) will be CLOSED due to internet issues.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel