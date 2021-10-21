15th Judicial District celebrates 100th anniversary on Thursday

2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the 15th Judicial District in Lafayette Parish.

The Louisiana Constitution of 1921 created twenty-six judicial districts, including the 15th Judicial District in its current form. The district is comprised of the parishes of Acadia, Lafayette, and Vermilion.

To commemorate this occasion, a centennial celebration will be held on Thursday, October 21, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, outside of the Lafayette Parish courthouse in Downtown Lafayette.

A brief commemoration will be followed by viewable oral history, free hot dogs, soft drinks and water, live music, and children's activities.

The event is free and the public is invited to help mark the historic occasion.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel