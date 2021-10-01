135 mile Bayou Teche race, Tour du Teche, begins today

The Tour du Teche 2021 began early Friday. The three day staged race is a 135 mile event from Port Barre to the Atchafalaya River in Morgan City.

Approximately 10 to 15 boats are in the race, they say. Some are doing a relay and some are touring the Teche.

Tour du Teche says it is more than a race, it is a movement of getting paddlers on the Bayou Teche.

Franklin, a historic city along Bayou Teche, is welcoming Tour du Teche on Saturday night, October 2, as the 135 Mile race along the entire Bayou Teche pulls into town for the end of day two.

Paddlers normally begin entering Franklin between 6 P,M.-8 P.M. through about 10 P.M., they say. As well as Sunday morning.

According to Tour de Teche website, Awards will be given at the end of each race.

There is no prize money for the Pro/Racing class. Medals will be provided to each paddler who finishes 1st, 2nd, or 3rd.

The name, hometown and class of each 1st place team in the Pro Race events will be listed on the Tour du Teche monument at Berwick.

