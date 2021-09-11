Army Corps of Engineers announces three sign up locations for Blue Roof

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is announcing three locations for its Blue Roof program sign up starting Sept 11.

The three Mobile Communication Vehicles (MCVs) , according to their press release, will be in place from 9:30 A.M. until 5 P.M. daily to assist residents with structural roof damage from Hurricane Ida.

Sign-up locations for the Blue Roof program:

Location 1 in Plaquemines Parish: Port Sulfur, 218 School Road, Port Sulfur, LA 70083 (YMCA)

Location 2 in Lafourche Parish: 4876 Highway 1, Raceland, LA 70394 (EOC)

Location 3 in Terrebonne Parish: 2161 Grand Caillou Rd, Houma, LA 70363 (Grand Caillou Middle School)

Commander of the USACE Hurricane Ida Recovery mission Col. Zachary Miller said, “These mobile sign up vehicles are an integral part of the Blue Roof program. The vehicle literally bring the application to residents and ensures every resident, especially those in more remote locations who might not have Internet service, can get signed up for this no-cost service.”

Operation Blue Roof's free service aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made, they say.

After the blue roof is installed, they tell us that the structure is declared habitable as Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.

Qualifications and disqualifications of Blue Roof:

This program is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage.

Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program.

Flat roofs or roofs made of clay, slate or asbestos tile do not qualify. All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify.

The deadline to apply for this service is Sept. 30, 2021.

Residents can visit Blueroof.us [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] to apply.

At the website, homeowners can sign up for Blue Roof assistance using a Right of Entry (ROE) form, which gathers information about the residence. The ROE is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access your property and assess your home's damage. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof.

Residents can call toll free 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) for more information regarding the Blue Roof program.

