AquaDams in Iberville Parish removed following May flooding rains

AquaDams in Iberville Parish located along the northern section of LA 75 in Iberville Parish have been removed.

DOTD announced the removal of the dams on Friday. The structures were put in place after flood waters pushed into Bayou Sorrel and Bayou Pigeon last month.

Starting next week, the Iberville Parish Department of Public Works will start to remove the concrete barriers that were installed to assist with flood control of waterways and close the AquaDam breech.

The barriers were installed near Bayou Sorrel following the flooding that occurred in May. A mandatory evacuation was put into place and has been lifted according to the parish council.

The evacuation affected around 1,300 people.