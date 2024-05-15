Another stormy period late Thursday into Friday

MAY 15, 2024 — Acadiana is looking at a multi-day severe weather & heavy rainfall threat Thursday evening into Friday evening.

A slight risk (level 2/5) for severe storms will be possible with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes & hail possible.

Several rounds will be possible...a big one for Thursday evening/night, with additional round possible early Friday and/or Friday afternoon/evening.

In addition, a flood watch is posted for most of Acadiana...risk of excessive rainfall will be possible.

Latest graphics:

Highest risk of flooding rains northern Acadiana parishes with 2-4" for many, 3-7" farther north...lesser amounts possible toward the coast but all these parameters could change given the random nature of these complexes.

Full update/latest coming your way on KATC-TV 3: Acadiana's Newschannel at 5,6 & 10pm.

Latest KATC 10 Day Forecast

