Outside of a stray evening shower, it'll be warm and muggy out there tonight as lows struggle to drop into the 70s under fair skies.

Sunday will be a transition day as the ridge of high pressure aloft begins to lose its grip on the area and starts to slide westward.

A scorcher of a day is still expected Sunday as highs climb into the mid-upper 90s.

Heat indices will range from 102°-106° during the hottest part of the day

Sunday Heat index

However, we will see a better chance of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms with more of a weakness aloft.

Sunday HRRR model

A stalled frontal boundary coupled with deep tropical moisture will keep rain chances somewhat elevated through much of the upcoming week.

Plan on highs to finally be near normal (upper 80s to lower 90s) as well as some much needed daily rain chances (50-60%).

Have a great rest of the weekend and stay cool!

TROPICS

A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a 60% chance of development into at least a depression over the next five days.

A ridge of high pressure over the SE looks to hold strong into next week which would likely steer any tropical activity off to our south and west.

Saturday 6/25 Tropics update

We'll keep an eye on it, but nothing to be concerned about here locally for now.

Additionally, a frontal boundary will stall across the northern Gulf coast early this week.

You always have to keep an eye on frontal boundaries this time of year as a weak surface low could always try and form along them.

The hurricane center is highlighting that potential over the next 5 days.

However, chances of development remain low at this time.

Regardless, the added moisture will keep our rain chances elevated into the new week.

