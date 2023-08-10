Anyone who watched tv in the late 90s will be familiar with the Sears A/C commercial.

Those who weren't lucky enough to experience the absolute height of commercial marketing the spot, which ran constantly, went like this:

A wife standing in front of an open refrigerator door complains about the heat and comments that she "can't live another day without air conditioning."

Her husband without looking up from his newspaper simply responds "it says today is going to be hotter, like yesterday."

It seems as if Acadiana is living out it's own version of this commercial and the poetic line "today is going to be hotter, like yesterday" easily sums up exactly how the forecast will play out.

There's not going to be a break in this pattern for a long time to come and it seems likely that we will be in the 100s through at least the next ten days, with rain chances staying virtually non existent.

A burn ban has been issued state wide with dry conditions getting even drier, and warm winds creating an atmosphere that could allow the quick spreading of fire.

There's no real relief in sight for many of us so we'll keep waiting for any sign that the pattern may be changing.

So in the words of our favorite Sears reps: "What's the paper say about tomorrow? Another scorcher."

....Cool

