Another round of showers, storms Friday; improving conditions into the weekend

TONIGHT: Cool, showers taper this evening

FRIDAY: Another round of showers & storms

DISCUSSION

Showers will slowly taper this evening.

As expected, a lot of the heavier rainfall and storms have stayed offshore for today.

An approaching upper-level trough will keep rain chances elevated to round out the week Friday.

An initial line of storms will swing through predawn hours Friday.

Graf model Friday

Be on the lookout for brief heavy downpours, lightning and perhaps some hail.

The severe threat is low, but non-zero.

Severe weather risk Friday am

Wrap-around moisture could lead to a few more showers and storms by the afternoon hours.

It will be milder as highs push into the 70s.

Weather conditions will quickly improve heading into the weekend.

It'll be back to mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the lower 70s.

Chilly for the start on Sunday as we see readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Plenty of high clouds Sunday as highs settle into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Our next storm system will arrive late Monday into Monday night.

Euro model Monday/Tuesday

This particular system looks to be more robust in nature as more upper-level dynamics will be in place.

There will likely be a severe weather threat with the greatest risk setting up off to our north.

We'll have more you in the coming days, so stayed tuned!

