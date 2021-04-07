Another round of possible severe storms

It wouldn't be the spring time without rounds of showers and storms rolling across south Louisiana, and Wednesday will bring another round of possible severe weather in the evening.

A major severe outbreak isn't expected but a few isolated severe storms will need to be watched for as they'll be capable of producing damaging winds and hail; the tornado threat while not zero, will be relatively small.

The timing of the storms will be in the later part of the evening with storms rolling into Acadiana between 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and they should be moving fairly quickly.

In the meantime we'll start the day with a little sunshine with clouds slowly rolling into the area, clouds will play a role in the amount of instability storms will have to tap into so a cloudier day could help limit some of the storms.

There's still plenty of dynamics available for storms to use, even with clouds, and that will be felt with strong winds blowing in out of the south around 15-20 mph with gusts pushing 25-30 mph.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s in the afternoon, which is where they'll stay through the next couple of days, and lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Once this front passes it won't be long before the next round of moisture moves into the area and we'll be facing another series of showers rolling through the area late Friday night, and Saturday morning.

Showers will return again next week but we will get some breaks in between

