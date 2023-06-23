Watch Now
Another June heatwave looms; tropics active, but no threats to Gulf

Trending hotter in days ahead
Hot ridge
Upper-Pattern
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 16:53:27-04

TONIGHT: Mild & quiet
SATURDAY: Hot with few storms

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend!

We will be trending hotter in the days ahead as a ridge of high pressure looks to build back in.

After a start in the mid-70s Saturdays, highs will push into the mid-90s by the afternoon.

A few scattered storms will be possible at 30%.

Extended HRRR

Thereafter, rain chances will be going away as the heat cranks up big time for the end of the weekend, but more especially into next week.

Plan on multiple days of highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Heat indices will pushing 110+ as well..

A break in the pattern and better rain chances should arrive for the start of July... We shall see.

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS

Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy are both out in the tropical Atlantic.

Tropical storms Bret & Cindy

Bret will weaken once farther into the Caribbean while Cindy is expected to make a turn out to sea.

Tropical storms Bret & Cindy

Both do not present a threat to the Gulf of Mexico

