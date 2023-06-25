Another heat wave this week in Acadiana

A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect across Acadiana on Monday as dangerously hot conditions settle in.

After a start near 80° Monday morning, readings will push into the mid-upper 90s by the afternoon.

Monday Highs temperatures

Some cloud cover in the morning, will give way to a mostly sunny sky into the afternoon.

A southwesterly wind will come in at around 6-12mph.

Unfortunately, the high heat will stick around all week long.

Strong ridge Upper pattern

Plan on highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s each afternoon.

Heat indices will settle into the 110°-120° range, so be sure to practice proper heat precaution techniques.

Furthermore, rain chances will remain slim to none.

It looks to remain quite hot through next weekend as well.

However, we should see a little break in the pattern with slightly better rain chances by early next week.

Have a great week!

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to weaken over the open Atlantic in the next couple of days.

Track T.S. Cindy

Outside of Cindy, the tropics are quiet at this time.

