Another hard freeze Tuesday night; gradually warming up thru Thursday

TONIGHT: Frigid

WEDNESDAY: Chilly & sunny

DISCUSSION

A HARD FREEZE can be expected once again tonight as most locations will drop into the teens.

The winds will start to settle down this evening, so wind chills won't be quite as brutal by morning (still very good--dress in layers if heading out).

Some isolated slick spots/power outages could remain through tomorrow morning.

Readings will rebound into the low-mid 40s Wednesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

It's hard to believe we'll push to near 70 degrees Thursday (few showers) before another round of colder air arrives for the weekend.

We'll be talking lows back in the 20s with highs only in the 40s.

Up and down we go!

