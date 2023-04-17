Another cool night ahead; Mild and turning mostly cloudy Tuesday

TONIGHT: Clear & cool

TUESDAY: More clouds & mild

DISCUSSION

Please raise your hand if the weather Monday made it extremely difficult to go into work.

Come on now, I can't be the only one... And if you had the day off, then lucky you!

Skies will remain clear tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s by morning.

Tuesday AM Low temperatures

Tuesday will feature more of a partly-mostly cloudy sky as a weak upper-level impulse traverses the region.

There will even be a small chance for a passing light shower or two, although it's hard to tell if any precipitation would actually reach the ground due to a lack of low-level moisture.

Regardless, we'll hold rain chances at 20%.

Highs will top out in the mid-upper 70s as southeasterly winds return at 6-12 mph.

Warm and partly cloudy conditions will dominate the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

You'll notice higher humidity these two days as well.

A frontal boundary will begin to approach Friday.

As of now, highest rain chances look to be Friday night/early Saturday morning.

Timing can still change a bit, so stay tuned for the latest.

Models have been a little more optimistic today on pushing the front all the way through.

If that ends up being the case, that would set up a very nice and cooler Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

We'll have more in the days ahead.

Have a great rest of the week, y'all!

