Another cold night ahead; temperatures moderating toward end of week, weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 30S— PATCHY FROST NORTH

HIGHS THURSDAY: LOWER 70S

DISCUSSION

Colder air has certainly made it into Acadiana!

After a start in the mid-30s this morning, we've only managed to peak in the mid-60s this afternoon... temperatures perfectly normal for January!

We are looking at another cold night ahead.

Expect lows to dip mainly into the upper 30s, but some mid-30s will be possible for northern parishes.

Thursday AM Low temperatures

To be safe, I'd continue to protect any tender vegetation you may have, especially to the north.

The pipes continue to be no worry.

Thursday will feature slightly warmer temperatures as readings push the lower 70s into the afternoon under plentiful sunshine.

Thursday Graf model

Temperatures will continue to moderate and warm for the end of the week and into the weekend.

You'll also start to notice slightly higher humidity by the weekend as well.

Highs will get back into the 80s (closer to normal for the time of year).

We'll continue to warm ahead of another cold front early next week.

This front looks to bring a pretty healthy chance of scattered showers and storms, so we'll take the needed rainfall for sure.

Stay tune for the latest..

In the short-term, stay warm out there!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel