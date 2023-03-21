Another Boil advisory issued by Turkey Creek Water System

The Turkey Creek Water System has issued a second boil order.

Tuesday's order is for customers located from the intersection of Sandy Beach Drive, affecting the south end only of North Crooked Creek Parkway.

This boil order is necessary as work is being done to repair a waterline.

The first advisory issued this week came yesterday, and affected Melissa Lane, Azalea Lane and Snoddy Lane.

That advisory was issued due to a break in a waterline.

Residents are advised to boil their water for one full minute before consumption until further notice.