Watch Now
News

Actions

An LA woman with a fetus in fatal condition is denied abortion

Posted at 7:08 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 20:08:15-04

BATON ROUGE, LA- A pregnant Louisiana woman is asking Governor Edwards to call a special session to clarify the state's abortion laws.

Nancy Davis was denied an abortion even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition called Acrania, a disorder where a fetus never develops a skull.

Louisiana laws established a ban on all abortions except if there is a substantial risk of death or impairment to a woman.

Legislators said Davis qualifies for an abortion and that the hospital misinterpreted the law.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.