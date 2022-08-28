An LA woman with a fetus in fatal condition is denied abortion

BATON ROUGE, LA- A pregnant Louisiana woman is asking Governor Edwards to call a special session to clarify the state's abortion laws.

Nancy Davis was denied an abortion even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition called Acrania, a disorder where a fetus never develops a skull.

Louisiana laws established a ban on all abortions except if there is a substantial risk of death or impairment to a woman.

Legislators said Davis qualifies for an abortion and that the hospital misinterpreted the law.