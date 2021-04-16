An end to the rain is in our sight

It's been an appropriate forecast to wrap up the work week.

Friday was the fourth day in a row which started off with a round of severe storms, and showers stuck around through the majority of the day.

It's been that way this entire week, and an early glimpse into the weekend looks like we may be having our fifth consecutive day plagued with showers and storms.

This time though, it looks as if Saturday's showers will be largely confined to the early morning hours and storms should stay well below severe criteria.

Once they wrap up on Saturday morning, we'll finally be given a break from the rainfall which is going to last the remainder of the weekend and a majority of next week.

In the meantime showers will persist on Friday evening and overnight with a few storms possible in the late evening that could produce some hail and some strong, gusty winds.

Those thinking that this has been an exceptionally wet stretch of days are certainly justified in feeling that way, as Lafayette surpassed it's average for April precipitation with this weeks rain totals alone.

Daniel Philips

It's been plenty wet but we should stay out of the top 10 for wettest April's as those number are pretty extreme, and there's nothing jumping out in the extended forecast that indicates we could get crack the list.

And that's just fine.

In fact starting Sunday we'll get a stretch of nice weather that is going to last through the majority of next week, even temperatures will be staying in the low to mid 70s with sunny skies in the afternoon.

Daniel Phillips

