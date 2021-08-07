Amid soaring infections, mask and vaccine debates continue

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Debate over mask and vaccination requirements in Louisiana continues even as COVID-19 hospitalization rates soar and officials sound the alarm about infections among children.

One restaurant owner says he was met with anger from some when he began requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining.

But he said he's also had customers say they appreciate the requirement.

State and local mask mandates also get mixed reactions.

Questions about New Orleans' mask mandate sparked an argument among two friends, both local residents, outside a French Quarter bar this week.

Tourists also have had varying reactions.

