Teen who recorded George Floyd's death given Pulitzer special citation

The Pulitzer Prizes on Friday awarded a special citation to Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the viral video of George Floyd's death in police custody in May 2020.

Frazier's video showed Floyd struggling under the knee of then-Officer Derek Chauvin for more than eight minutes as he struggled to breathe. Her video was widely shared online and led to months of protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

Frazier testified earlier this year at Chauvin's murder trial. While on the stand, Frazier said at times she regretted not doing more to "physically interact with police to prevent Floyd's death."

"When I look at George Floyd, I see my father, I see my brother, I see my cousins," Frazier said during her testimony.

Chauvin was later convicted of murder and manslaughter charges in connection with Floyd's death.

Journalists covering racial justice and the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the rest of the Pulitzer Prize winners, which were also announced Friday.

Notably, 10 Associated Press photographers took home the prize for breaking news for their coverage of racial injustice protests. The Minneapolis Star Tribue also took home an award for its coverage of the protests that sprung up after Floyd's death.

The New York Times won two Pulitzers — one for public service for its reporting during the pandemic. Columnist Wesley Morris won the Pulitzer for criticism for his commentary on the intersection of race and culture.

The award for feature writing was given to Mitchell Jackson for a Runner's World piece about Ahmaud Arbery, a jogger who was shot in February 2020 by two men who accused him of trespassing.

Click here to see all the 2021 Pulitzer Prize winners..