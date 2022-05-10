AMBER ALERT issued after children abducted from Mandeville area

Louisiana State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of Mandeville Police Department.

State Police say two children, 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos have been abducted.

The children were last seen at 845 Lafayette Street in Mandeville. According to the Mandeville Police Department, the children were abducted by Sergio "David" Hernandez around 4:00 pm, Monday, May 9th, 2022.

Troopers describe Amaya Hernandez as a two-month-old Hispanic female with short black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 22” tall and weighs about 12 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Eileen De Leon Ramos is described as a nine-year-old Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3’ tall and weighs about 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing a school uniform, which is a red polo style shirt and khaki skirt.

Sergio “David” Hernandez is the suspect in this case and is wanted for questioning for a domestic violence incident, which occurred at the time of the abduction.

Hernandez is a 25-year-old man he is described as having brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5’3” and weighs about 140 pounds.

He is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic sedan with Mississippi license plate bearing PNC3279.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Sergio “David” Hernandez, Amaya Hernandez, or Eileen De Leon Ramos should immediately contact the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

