AM fog, low clouds followed by some afternoon sun, continued warmth this weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: Mid-Upper 60's

HIGHS SATURDAY: LOWER 80's

DISCUSSION

WARM conditions sticking around for the weekend.

Bradley Friday eve. graphics

Expect foggy/lowered cloud decks for the morning hours which will give way to some intervals of sunshine for our afternoons.

Highs will push the upper 70's to lower 80's both Saturday and Sunday.

An isolated shower could be possible each day, but rain chances will remain no better than 10-20%.

A cool front will try and push through Monday.

A few more showers will be possible, but no real colder air will penetrate into Acadiana.

However, we will see slightly lower humidity Tuesday, even though highs will continue to push into the low-80's.

A stronger front looks poised to move in sometime late next week.

Showers and thunderstorms and will be likely with this front and there could even be a threat for severe weather.

However, it is still way to early to dive into any sort of specifics.

Timing is almost certainly going to change, but at this point, it looks like it is either going to be for next Thursday or Friday.

Will winter try and not go away so quietly? Only time will tell.

Have a great weekend!

