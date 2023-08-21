Watch Now
All-time record highs in jeopardy later this week; Red flag warning issued for Monday

More extreme heat this week
Production Earth Design.png
Monday
Red flag warning
Production Earth Design.png
Posted at 7:47 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 20:47:40-04

A RED FLAG & EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT MONDAY

Production Earth Design.png
Red flag warning

An extremely hot week is ahead for Acadiana.

Euro 500mb Sfc Temps.png
Hot upper pattern

In fact, all-time record highs will be challenged both Wednesday and Thursday (Record in Lafayette is 107°).

The "coolest" day of the week comes on Monday (100 degrees) as cloud cover and winds increase due to a tropical disturbance passing south of the area.

Due to the hot and dry conditions along with gusty easterly winds Monday afternoon, a red flag warning has been issued for most of the area.

A quick passing tropical shower could be possible, but rain chances will remain isolated (20%).

I know we have said it several times this summer, but please stay cool and hydrated out there as highs push the 104-108° range Tuesday-Thursday!

TROPICS

Now two tropical storms in the Atlantic basin--Emily & Franklin.

Hurricane Tracker 1 Scripps 2022.png
Track & intensity forecast

Both do not present a threat to the Gulf nor Acadiana.

Hurrricane Tracker 2 Scripps 2022.png
Track & intensity forecast

Not out of the ordinary to see activity picking up since we're entering the peak of the season.

Stay with KATC for all your weather and tropics information
