All-time record highs in jeopardy later this week; Red flag warning issued for Monday

A RED FLAG & EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT MONDAY

An extremely hot week is ahead for Acadiana.

Euro Hot upper pattern

In fact, all-time record highs will be challenged both Wednesday and Thursday (Record in Lafayette is 107°).

The "coolest" day of the week comes on Monday (100 degrees) as cloud cover and winds increase due to a tropical disturbance passing south of the area.

Due to the hot and dry conditions along with gusty easterly winds Monday afternoon, a red flag warning has been issued for most of the area.

A quick passing tropical shower could be possible, but rain chances will remain isolated (20%).

I know we have said it several times this summer, but please stay cool and hydrated out there as highs push the 104-108° range Tuesday-Thursday!

TROPICS

Now two tropical storms in the Atlantic basin--Emily & Franklin.

Tropical storms Emily & Franklin Track & intensity forecast

Both do not present a threat to the Gulf nor Acadiana.

Not out of the ordinary to see activity picking up since we're entering the peak of the season.

