All of Acadiana hatched in for a Slight Risk to see severe weather Thursday

Well, we've got one more day of unsettled weather to get through before things start to settle down across the area.

Wednesday was not too bad nor nearly as active as Tuesday, but we have seen some scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon as expected.

Nothing severe or heavy, but plan on seeing some of/on shower activity through the evening time period before things quiet down later tonight.

Overnight lows will briefly dip into the middle 60s but will actually rise into the lower 70s by tomorrow morning as southerly winds continue to kick in and clouds remain in place.

Essentially what we will see on Thursday are storms that begin to initialize across our area and then really get cooking as they progress eastward into Mississippi and Alabama and into into a more unstable environment.

Bradley Graf model

However, we are still hatched in for a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 out of 5) to see severe weather.

Gusty winds, some hail and maybe even an isolated tornado will be possible.

We will have plenty of energy and dynamics in place to support severe storms here locally, but the question will be if storms can develop quick enough to take advantage of the ingredients.

Bradley Helicity/Tornado Spin potential

Regardless, the BEST environment and dynamics for severe storms on Thursday will be setting up a little farther off to our north and east, as was the case for the severe weather event a week ago (Thus, the enhanced and moderate risk that is in place for those areas).

That is where we could potentially see a couple long-lived, intense tornadoes.

Timing for us will be mid-late morning and into the early afternoon, but as the afternoon progresses, our weather conditions will be improving with the severe weather risk pushing off to our east.

We will of course keep you updated throughout the day.

it is always a good idea to review what you should do if a warning is issued and where your safe space is in your home or business.

It will be a windy, gusty day regardless as winds gust to around 30-40 mph at times. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Bradley HRRR wind gusts

Rainfall won't be much of an issue as most of us pick up an additional < .25 inches.

Much better weather conditions going into Friday.

After a slightly cooler start in the 50s, temperatures will be climbing into the upper 70s to near 80° on Friday afternoon under fair to partly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks workable, but we may have to contend with some showers and storms on Sunday.

Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Next week looks seasonable with perhaps a front ushering in some cooler weather for the latter parts of next week.

