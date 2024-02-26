All Good Things End: A change underway in Acadiana's weather pattern

Daniel Phillips

It's impossible to ask for better weather than what we experienced this weekend, and like all great things it has come to an end.

Monday's won't be bad as we'll get off to a sunny start and temperatures will remain mild but we'll start to see the early signs of change arriving in the afternoon.

Clouds will drift in through the latter half of the day and winds will pick up from the southwest around 10-15 mph which will bring in more moisture.

Daniel Phillips

After Monday, however, clouds will take up permanent residence and we'll eventually start to settle in to a much more unsettled weather pattern.

Clouds will dominate starting Tuesday and through the rest of the week with shower chances picking up on Wednesday.

Rain through the middle of the week will remain very scattered and light but heavier rain is expected by Friday/Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to be in the mid to upper 70s for the next few days but there's going to be a slight cool down later this week.

It's going to take us some time to clear out so be patient, eventually we'll get another forecast like the one we had this weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel