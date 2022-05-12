All Clear At The State Capitol After Sudden Evacuation

The all-clear was given at the State Capitol after concerns about a suspicious package.

According to the state senate president, an unattended bag was found in the Capitol rotunda.

The evacuation lasted only a few minutes before lawmakers and the public was able to return to the building.

#BREAKING We are currently evacuating the Louisiana State Capitol after an unclaimed bag was left in the rotunda. More to come @theadvocatebr @NOLAnews pic.twitter.com/l9qb7eMZPU — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) May 12, 2022

