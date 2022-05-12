Watch
News

Actions

All Clear At The State Capitol After Sudden Evacuation

State ca
KATC NEWS
State ca
Posted at 6:08 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 19:08:44-04

The all-clear was given at the State Capitol after concerns about a suspicious package.

According to the state senate president, an unattended bag was found in the Capitol rotunda.

The evacuation lasted only a few minutes before lawmakers and the public was able to return to the building.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.