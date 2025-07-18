Albertsons recalls tuna salad in Louisiana, 3 other states due to possible listeria contamination

Albertsons Companies is recalling multiple tuna salad products sold in Louisiana and three other states due to a potential risk of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The voluntary recall includes items sold at Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The affected tuna salad was supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods, which issued its own recall after identifying possible listeria contamination in breadcrumbs used as an ingredient.

No illnesses have been reported as of Thursday, according to the company’s release.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious illness, especially in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. Infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The Food and Drug Administration recommends that anyone who purchased a recalled item avoid eating it and clean any surfaces that may have come into contact with it, since listeria can survive refrigeration.

Consumers can return affected products to the store for a full refund.

Recalled product list

Product name UPC Size Sell-by dates Stores States RM Duo Tuna Salad w/ Crackers 27183000000 Each July 17–19 Albertsons, Randalls, Tom Thumb AR, LA, OK, TX RM Salad Tuna Premium SS 21425000000 Each July 17–19 Same Same RM Snacker Tray Tuna Salad 21151300000 Each July 17–19 Same Same RM Sandwich Tuna Salad Croissant SS Cold 21788400000 Each July 16–18 Same Same RM Tuna Salad Over Bed of Lettuce SS 21786400000 Each July 16–18 Same Same Salad Tuna Premium 21228800000 Variable weight July 17–19 Same Same Tray Croissant Mini Salad 16 in. 27841300000 Each July 16–18 Same Same Tray Croissant Mini Salad 18 in. 27841200000 Each July 16–18 Same Same Tray Salad Sandwich 12 in. 27841500000 Each July 16–18 Same Same Tray Salad Sandwich 16 in. 27841400000 Each July 16–18 Same Same

What to do

Customers who purchased any of the recalled items should dispose of them or return them to the store for a refund. The FDA also encourages consumers to sanitize any kitchen surfaces, utensils or containers that may have come into contact with the tuna salad.

Anyone with questions can contact Albertsons Companies’ customer service center at 877-723-3929, Monday through Friday, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pacific time.

------------------------------------------------------------

