Albertsons recalls tuna salad in Louisiana, 3 other states due to possible listeria contamination

Albertsons Companies is recalling multiple tuna salad products sold in Louisiana and three other states due to a potential risk of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The voluntary recall includes items sold at Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The affected tuna salad was supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods, which issued its own recall after identifying possible listeria contamination in breadcrumbs used as an ingredient.
No illnesses have been reported as of Thursday, according to the company’s release.
Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious illness, especially in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. Infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
The Food and Drug Administration recommends that anyone who purchased a recalled item avoid eating it and clean any surfaces that may have come into contact with it, since listeria can survive refrigeration.
Consumers can return affected products to the store for a full refund.
Recalled product list
|Product name
|UPC
|Size
|Sell-by dates
|Stores
|States
|RM Duo Tuna Salad w/ Crackers
|27183000000
|Each
|July 17–19
|Albertsons, Randalls, Tom Thumb
|AR, LA, OK, TX
|RM Salad Tuna Premium SS
|21425000000
|Each
|July 17–19
|Same
|Same
|RM Snacker Tray Tuna Salad
|21151300000
|Each
|July 17–19
|Same
|Same
|RM Sandwich Tuna Salad Croissant SS Cold
|21788400000
|Each
|July 16–18
|Same
|Same
|RM Tuna Salad Over Bed of Lettuce SS
|21786400000
|Each
|July 16–18
|Same
|Same
|Salad Tuna Premium
|21228800000
|Variable weight
|July 17–19
|Same
|Same
|Tray Croissant Mini Salad 16 in.
|27841300000
|Each
|July 16–18
|Same
|Same
|Tray Croissant Mini Salad 18 in.
|27841200000
|Each
|July 16–18
|Same
|Same
|Tray Salad Sandwich 12 in.
|27841500000
|Each
|July 16–18
|Same
|Same
|Tray Salad Sandwich 16 in.
|27841400000
|Each
|July 16–18
|Same
|Same
What to do
Customers who purchased any of the recalled items should dispose of them or return them to the store for a refund. The FDA also encourages consumers to sanitize any kitchen surfaces, utensils or containers that may have come into contact with the tuna salad.
Anyone with questions can contact Albertsons Companies’ customer service center at 877-723-3929, Monday through Friday, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pacific time.
