Albertsons recalls tuna salad in Louisiana, 3 other states due to possible listeria contamination

Posted
and last updated

Albertsons Companies is recalling multiple tuna salad products sold in Louisiana and three other states due to a potential risk of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The voluntary recall includes items sold at Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The affected tuna salad was supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods, which issued its own recall after identifying possible listeria contamination in breadcrumbs used as an ingredient.

No illnesses have been reported as of Thursday, according to the company’s release.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious illness, especially in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. Infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The Food and Drug Administration recommends that anyone who purchased a recalled item avoid eating it and clean any surfaces that may have come into contact with it, since listeria can survive refrigeration.

Consumers can return affected products to the store for a full refund.

Recalled product list

Product nameUPCSizeSell-by datesStoresStates
RM Duo Tuna Salad w/ Crackers27183000000EachJuly 17–19Albertsons, Randalls, Tom ThumbAR, LA, OK, TX
RM Salad Tuna Premium SS21425000000EachJuly 17–19SameSame
RM Snacker Tray Tuna Salad21151300000EachJuly 17–19SameSame
RM Sandwich Tuna Salad Croissant SS Cold21788400000EachJuly 16–18SameSame
RM Tuna Salad Over Bed of Lettuce SS21786400000EachJuly 16–18SameSame
Salad Tuna Premium21228800000Variable weightJuly 17–19SameSame
Tray Croissant Mini Salad 16 in.27841300000EachJuly 16–18SameSame
Tray Croissant Mini Salad 18 in.27841200000EachJuly 16–18SameSame
Tray Salad Sandwich 12 in.27841500000EachJuly 16–18SameSame
Tray Salad Sandwich 16 in.27841400000EachJuly 16–18SameSame

What to do

Customers who purchased any of the recalled items should dispose of them or return them to the store for a refund. The FDA also encourages consumers to sanitize any kitchen surfaces, utensils or containers that may have come into contact with the tuna salad.

Anyone with questions can contact Albertsons Companies’ customer service center at 877-723-3929, Monday through Friday, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pacific time.

