Albertsons recalls deli pasta salads in Louisiana over Listeria risk

Albertsons Companies has recalled select deli pasta salads sold in Louisiana because an ingredient may be contaminated with Listeria.

The recall involves Ready Meals Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad and Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad sold at Albertsons stores in Louisiana. The sell-thru date range for these products are from September 8th to September 29th.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. Listeria can be especially dangerous for young children, older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women. Symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, stomach pain, and diarrhea.