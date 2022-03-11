Aggressive front brings showers and cold weather to Acadiana

Winter's last stand will likey take shape this weekend as a front moves through the area.

Clouds will build through the day with patchy sunshine in the morning, and increasing clouds through the day.

Eventually those clouds will give way to some showers and thunderstorms that will roll through the area between 6-10 p.m.

We're not expecting any severe weather but a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning will be possible, along with the occasional downpour.

Daniel Phillips

Once the front passes we will see a major change in our forecast, temperatures are going to drop dramatically getting into the mid 30s.

The wind chill is going to be down in the low to mid 20s as winds will be increasing once the front passes.

That increase in winds will last through the day with winds sustained between 20-25 mph and gusting even higher than that which in turn keeps the wind chill down all day.

Daniel Phillips

As the winds calm down on Saturday night, temperatures will start to drop and we're looking at a freeze across Acadiana by Sunday morning.

There's a lot of new vegetation out there as gardeners have been creeping out the last few weeks so there's going to be a lot more vegetation that may need protecting.

