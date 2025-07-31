AG: Ville Platte Police Officer arrested

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. — The Attorney General's Office booked a Ville Platte Police officer and has accused him of taking evidence in an attempt to "frame" a fellow officer.

A press release from the AG states that they received a complaint last month about missing evidence. An investigation revealed that shell casings recovered at the scene of a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in Ville Platte were removed from the police department.

The AG investigation allegedly determined that Ville Plate Police Officer Issac Johnson had "participated in a scheme to frame another officer who was subsequently arrested and accused of tampering with the missing evidence," the release states.

Johnson is accused of providing false evidence in the form of a written statement to the Ville Platte City Marshal's Office during an investigation into the missing evidence. The Marshal's Office arrested another officer, who resigned.

Johnson was booked by deputies at the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s office. His bond has reportedly been set at $25,000.

The investigation is ongoing, the release states.