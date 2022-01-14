After a warm finish to the week a sharp drop in temperatures arrives Saturday

We've made it to the last day of the work week, and we'll be ending the day on mild, mostly sunny forecast.

The temperatures have trended up over the last few days and Friday will be the final day of that trend with highs topping off in the low 70s.

Daniel Phillips

Skies will stay clear for a majority of the day, but by the afternoon clouds will slowly start to trickle into the area and thickening up overnight.

Those clouds will keep temperatures in the low 50s overnight and it will be a decently warm start to the day on Saturday, ahead of the next cold front.

That front is going to materialize Saturday morning and will swing through the area before lunch bringing widely scattered showers to many of us in Acadiana.

Once the front has passed through the winds will whip around out of the north, becoming pretty gusty and driving in much colder temperatures.

Temperatures will fall through the rest of the day going from a high in the mid 60s to a low in the 30s by the end of the night, and windchill values in the 20s Sunday morning.

The winds will remain from the north blowing pretty steadily around 20-25 mph and gusts closer to 30-35 mph, so any light outdoor furniture may get blown around a little bit.

Skies will gradually clear on Sunday and the winds will start to relax, which means you can expect another dip in temperatures Sunday night and we'll be flirting with freezing early Monday.

