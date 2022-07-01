Additional arrest made in the shooting that critically injured an infant

An arrest has been made in the New Iberia shooting that left many injured, including an infant.

On June 30, 2022, Detectives with the New Iberia Police Department with the assistance of the Iberia Parish

Sheriff’s Office arrested Keisha Lashawn Perro, 44 years old. Perro was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on March 18, 2022, in the 200 block of CV Jackson Drive.

The arrest comes after Detectives found Perro knowingly submitted false documents to Detectives. The documents, which were sworn and notarized, were an attempt to provide an alibi for Amiri Benoit, a person arrested for the shooting.

Through the investigation, Detectives found Perro and Jaleshia Butler, compiled a document containing false information. Additionally, the statement was notarized and turned over to Detectives.

Detectives, having an abundance of evidence, quickly discredited the statements.

Perro was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of Obstruction of Justice, Criminal Mischief, 7 counts of Accessory after the Fact, and Filing False Public Records.

Butler was arrested on May 25th for the same charges.

The New Iberia Police Department stands by its pledge of “zero tolerance for gun violence.

