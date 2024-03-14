Watch Now
Active and stormy pattern taking shape to round out the week, heading into weekend

Active pattern taking shift
Friday
Severe threat
Posted at 2:40 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 15:43:39-04

Tonight: Mild & muggy
Friday: Warm with scattered storms

DISCUSSION

Happy Friday eve!

Mild and muggy conditions tonight as lows struggle to drop into the 60s.

Some patches of fog could be possible in spots.

Several impulses in the upper-levels will keep the pattern active beginning Friday and lasting into the weekend.

There is a low-end risk of severe storms Friday, especially during the afternoon/evening hours.

Friday

Primary threats would be gusty winds and hail accompanying a few of the storms.

Highest rain chances this weekend will come on Sunday, although scattered activity will remain possible Saturday.

Sunday

We'll finally get a push in the upper-levels to clear things out early next week (of course).

It'll briefly turn cooler.

In fact, Tuesday morning will feature temperatures in the 40s! (maybe even some 30s for our northern areas)

Next weather system not arriving until sometime about Thursday of next week.

Have a good one!

