Active and stormy pattern taking shape to round out the week, heading into weekend

Tonight: Mild & muggy

Friday: Warm with scattered storms

DISCUSSION

Happy Friday eve!

Mild and muggy conditions tonight as lows struggle to drop into the 60s.

Thursday article graphics

Some patches of fog could be possible in spots.

Several impulses in the upper-levels will keep the pattern active beginning Friday and lasting into the weekend.

Thursday article graphics

There is a low-end risk of severe storms Friday, especially during the afternoon/evening hours.

Severe weather risk Friday

Primary threats would be gusty winds and hail accompanying a few of the storms.

Highest rain chances this weekend will come on Sunday, although scattered activity will remain possible Saturday.

Euro model Sunday

We'll finally get a push in the upper-levels to clear things out early next week (of course).

It'll briefly turn cooler.

In fact, Tuesday morning will feature temperatures in the 40s! (maybe even some 30s for our northern areas)

Next weather system not arriving until sometime about Thursday of next week.

Have a good one!

